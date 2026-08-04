Jewish Nevada, the representative organization serving more than 70,000 Jews throughout Nevada, invites the community to celebrate Jewish culture, food and music at its 5th annual Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Cultural Center, 925 Riverside Drive in Reno.

The free, family-friendly festival welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the richness of Jewish culture through live entertainment, culinary demonstrations, local vendors and interactive activities. Inspired by the biblical phrase describing Israel as "a land flowing with milk and honey," the festival celebrates community, tradition and hospitality.

This year's festival will feature a live musical performance by acclaimed Jewish country artist Joe Buchanan, whose blend of country music and Jewish storytelling has earned national recognition. Guests can enjoy authentic middle eastern recipes inspired by the internationally renowned Israeli restaurant Zahav, which will be prepared by Chefs Mark Estee and Chris Baldwin of Reno Food Group.

In addition to live entertainment, attendees can explore local vendors, enjoy a variety of food offerings and participate in activities designed for visitors of all ages throughout the day. This year, the festival will feature more than 50 local vendors. For the first time, Milk & Honey will also host an Israeli Market, featuring vendors traveling from Israel to offer authentic jewelry, Judaica, artwork, gifts and other handcrafted goods, giving attendees a unique opportunity to shop directly from Israeli artisans and businesses.