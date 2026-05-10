Minden-Tahoe SkyFest October 16-18, 2026
Minden-Tahoe SkyFest October 16-18, 2026
Minden-Tahoe SkyFest returns to Carson Valley, Nevada, October 16-18, 2026, with a bold new name and elevated experience, formerly known as the Aviation Roundup. As the only airshow in Northern Nevada, the 3-day Minden-Tahoe SkyFest delivers high-flying excitement set against the stunning backdrop of the Sierra Nevada and features the Patriots Jet Team. Friday evening features a night show with a pyrotechnic aerial performance and a drone show. Saturday and Sunday bring a full lineup of aerial performances and more. Join us for a weekend of high-flying action, aerial performances, nearly 40 static displays, and vendors.
FREE for youth under 11 years old.
Minden-Tahoe Airport
$31 to $171
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Minden-Tahoe Airport
775-782-9871
mindentahoeairport@douglasnv.us
Minden-Tahoe Airport
1146 Airport Rd, Minden, NV 89423Minden, Nevada 89423
775-782-9871
mindentahoeairport@douglasnv.us