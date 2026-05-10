Minden-Tahoe SkyFest October 16-18, 2026

Minden-Tahoe SkyFest returns to Carson Valley, Nevada, October 16-18, 2026, with a bold new name and elevated experience, formerly known as the Aviation Roundup. As the only airshow in Northern Nevada, the 3-day Minden-Tahoe SkyFest delivers high-flying excitement set against the stunning backdrop of the Sierra Nevada and features the Patriots Jet Team. Friday evening features a night show with a pyrotechnic aerial performance and a drone show. Saturday and Sunday bring a full lineup of aerial performances and more. Join us for a weekend of high-flying action, aerial performances, nearly 40 static displays, and vendors.

FREE for youth under 11 years old.