The Churchill Arts Council is excited to present an Open Mic Storytelling, inspired by The Moth, in the Barkley The goal of this event? Community connection forged within the intimacy of storytelling.

Each willing (and lucky) participant whose name is drawn gets five minutes and a microphone to tell their story. The stories told must be true, must be your story to tell, and must be on theme. The theme for this night is “First Time For Everything.” Fallon's own Steven Christie will be hosting the storytelling portion of the evening.

To open the evening, Byron Sorensen will be on the piano in the Art Bar from 5:30-7:00 p.m., before the open mic begins and for those interested in learning about the Fallon Film Society, there will be a quick introductory meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Art Bar.

In an effort to create an environment that honors our policy for freedom of expression, the Open Mic Storytelling event is for ages 18+.

What is the Moth? The Moth is a global storytelling nonprofit. Their mission is to inspire people to listen and share openly, think and feel deeply, and expand their understanding of one another. Learn more about the organization that has inspired us to host this Open Mic Storytelling and how to craft your story on their website: https://www.themoth.org/tell-your-story.

Event Details:

Moth-Inspired Open Mic Storytelling

When: Friday, September 18, 2026

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. | Byron Sorensen in the Art Bar, 5:30-7:00 p.m. | Storytelling at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Oats Park Art Center | Barkley Theatre

151 East Park Street, Fallon, NV

Tickets: $5 at the door | RSVP on our website https://www.churchillarts.org/event-details/open-mic-storytelling-1

About Churchill Arts Council: The Churchill Arts Council enriches the cultural life of our community and region by presenting diverse, high-quality arts experiences. Through performances, visual art exhibitions, film, and literary programs, we provide inclusive opportunities for education, engagement, and creative expression for all ages.