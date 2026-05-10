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Mountains of Madness Film Festival November 13-15, 2026

Mountains of Madness Film Festival November 13-15, 2026

Mountains of Madness Film Festival brings three days of independent horror, science fiction, fantasy and genre films, filmmaker Q&As and special events to Sparks.

The festival will feature four screening sessions each day across the three-day event, with weekend badges, day badges, and individual screening tickets available.

MOMFF.com

Galaxy Theatres Victorian Sparks
15
12:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forgotten Astronaut Media
info@forgottenastronaut.media
www.forgottenastronaut.com
Galaxy Theatres Victorian Sparks
1250 Victorian Ave
Sparks, Nevada 89431
www.momff.com