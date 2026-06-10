Movie Magic: Songs From The Silver Screen
Movie Magic: Songs From The Silver Screen
Join Reno's Premier vocal group as they sing through Hollywood's favorite tunes both with choral harmonies and solo flair. At the beautiful National Automobile Museum, tour the cars before you join us for a wonderful theatrical experience!
National Automobile Museum
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Forte Vocal
7757629661
nicoledzadek@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
nicoledzadek@gmail.com