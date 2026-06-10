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Movie Magic: Songs From The Silver Screen

Movie Magic: Songs From The Silver Screen

Join Reno's Premier vocal group as they sing through Hollywood's favorite tunes both with choral harmonies and solo flair. At the beautiful National Automobile Museum, tour the cars before you join us for a wonderful theatrical experience!

National Automobile Museum
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forte Vocal
7757629661
nicoledzadek@gmail.com
https://www.fortevocal.org/

Artist Group Info

nicoledzadek@gmail.com
Firebird Light Opera
National Automobile Museum
1 Museum Dr.
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-333-9300
http://automuseum.org