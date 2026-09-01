Nevada Bleeding Disorders Charity Poker Tournament

Join us for the Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament benefitting the Nevada Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

100% of funds raised stay in Nevada to support local families living with a bleeding disorder.

This is a fun evening you won't want to miss; raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the event.

Saturday October 17th 4pm

Revision Brewing Company

380 South Rock Boulevard, Sparks, NV, 89431

Revision has a wide selection of craft beer, wine, and seltzers available, as well as vintage arcade games available for attendees to play.

Player & Tournament Information:

Event opens at 4pm

Poker play starts promptly at 5pm

Affordable entry to maximize participation and fundraising

21+ Only, All skill levels welcome

$100 Poker Player ticket, gets you a seat and starting chips, food, two drink tickets

$1000 Table Sponsor, 10 player seats and special sponsored table signage

$60 Bingo Tournament - Not interested in poker? Come hang out at the bingo table! This ticket gets you bingo cards, food, and two drink tickets

$40 Spectator Ticket, receives food and two drink tickets, with full access to event and raffles

Cash Prizes!

1st Place- $500

2nd Place- $300

3rd Place- $200

Inaugural tournament keepsake prize for top 10 players

Poker Re-Buy Options during first 2 hours of play