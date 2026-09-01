Nevada Bleeding Disorders Charity Poker Tournament
Nevada Bleeding Disorders Charity Poker Tournament
Join us for the Inaugural Charity Poker Tournament benefitting the Nevada Chapter of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation
100% of funds raised stay in Nevada to support local families living with a bleeding disorder.
This is a fun evening you won't want to miss; raffle prizes will be drawn throughout the event.
Saturday October 17th 4pm
Revision Brewing Company
380 South Rock Boulevard, Sparks, NV, 89431
Revision has a wide selection of craft beer, wine, and seltzers available, as well as vintage arcade games available for attendees to play.
Player & Tournament Information:
Event opens at 4pm
Poker play starts promptly at 5pm
Affordable entry to maximize participation and fundraising
21+ Only, All skill levels welcome
$100 Poker Player ticket, gets you a seat and starting chips, food, two drink tickets
$1000 Table Sponsor, 10 player seats and special sponsored table signage
$60 Bingo Tournament - Not interested in poker? Come hang out at the bingo table! This ticket gets you bingo cards, food, and two drink tickets
$40 Spectator Ticket, receives food and two drink tickets, with full access to event and raffles
Cash Prizes!
1st Place- $500
2nd Place- $300
3rd Place- $200
Inaugural tournament keepsake prize for top 10 players
Poker Re-Buy Options during first 2 hours of play