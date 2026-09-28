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Nevada Candidate Forum

Nevada Candidate Forum

KUNR is co-sponsoring a series of Nevada candidate forums, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.

Location: Nevada Legislative Building: 401 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701, Room 1214

Congressional District 2:

  • Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D) - confirmed
  • David Flippo (R) - no response

State Senate District 16:

  • Lisa Krasner (R) incumbent - no response
  • Crystal Roll (D) - confirmed

State Assembly District 40:

  • Julie Butler (R) - confirmed
  • Oscar Fuentes (D) – confirmed
Nevada State Legislature
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Nevada State Legislature
401 South Carson Street
Carson City, Nevada 89701