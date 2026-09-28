Nevada Candidate Forum
Nevada Candidate Forum
KUNR is co-sponsoring a series of Nevada candidate forums, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.
Location: Nevada Legislative Building: 401 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701, Room 1214
Congressional District 2:
- Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D) - confirmed
- David Flippo (R) - no response
State Senate District 16:
- Lisa Krasner (R) incumbent - no response
- Crystal Roll (D) - confirmed
State Assembly District 40:
- Julie Butler (R) - confirmed
- Oscar Fuentes (D) – confirmed
Nevada State Legislature
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Nevada State Legislature
401 South Carson StreetCarson City, Nevada 89701