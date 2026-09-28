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Nevada Candidate Forum

Nevada Candidate Forum

KUNR is co-sponsoring a series of Nevada candidate forums, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.

Location: Nevada Legislative Building: 401 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701, Room 1214

Governor

  • Joe Lombardo (R) – incumbent – invited           
  • Aaron Ford (D) – confirmed
Nevada State Legislature
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Nevada State Legislature
401 South Carson Street
Carson City, Nevada 89701