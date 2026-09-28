Nevada Candidate Forum
Nevada Candidate Forum
KUNR is co-sponsoring a series of Nevada candidate forums, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.
Location: Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall: 511 W. King St., Carson City, NV 89703
Carson City Supervisor Ward 3:
- Curtis Horton, incumbent - confirmed
- Mayita Sanchez - confirmed
Carson City School Board:
- Lupe Ramirez, incumbent - confirmed
- Adam Heinz - confirmed
Carson City District Attorney:
- David Bailey - confirmed
- Kelly Brandon - confirmed
Carson City Sheriff:
- Ken Furlong, incumbent - confirmed
- Don Gibson – confirmed
Brewery Arts Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Brewery Arts Center
449 W. King St.Carson City, Nevada 89703
(775) 883-1976
info@breweryarts.org