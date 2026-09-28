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Nevada Candidate Forum

Nevada Candidate Forum

KUNR is co-sponsoring a series of Nevada candidate forums, in partnership with Sierra Nevada Forums and the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada.

Location: Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall: 511 W. King St., Carson City, NV 89703

Carson City Supervisor Ward 3:

  • Curtis Horton, incumbent - confirmed
  • Mayita Sanchez - confirmed

 Carson City School Board:

  • Lupe Ramirez, incumbent - confirmed
  • Adam Heinz - confirmed

 Carson City District Attorney:

  • David Bailey - confirmed              
  • Kelly Brandon - confirmed

 Carson City Sheriff:

  • Ken Furlong, incumbent - confirmed
  • Don Gibson – confirmed
Brewery Arts Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Brewery Arts Center
449 W. King St.
Carson City, Nevada 89703
(775) 883-1976
info@breweryarts.org
https://breweryarts.org/event/20240517-pirates/