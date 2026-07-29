Nevada Humane Society Open House (Reno)

Join Nevada Humane Society for Paws & Programs, a free community open house where you can go behind the scenes to see how we care for pets, find them homes, and save lives. Tour our campus, meet adoptable pets, connect with our team, and learn more about the programs that support animals and the people who love them. Explore our veterinary clinic and Community Medicine vehicles, discover how our foster program works, and see how we partner with other shelters to make an even greater impact throughout Northern Nevada. Whether you're a longtime supporter or visiting us for the first time, we'd love to welcome you!