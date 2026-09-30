Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers' Contest
Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers' Contest
The Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers' Contest is an annual two-day music competition held at the Eureka Opera House in Eureka, Nevada.
Friday Evening (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM): Features a "hot fiddle" contest, a twin fiddling exhibition, a judges' performance, and an open jam session.
Saturday: Doors open early in the morning, with the main competition divisions starting around 9:00 AM and running through the afternoon until final placements are announced.
Eureka Opera House
$5.00
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 May 2027
Event Supported By
Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers' Contest
775-237-5347
kim50now@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
kim50now@yahoo.com
Eureka Opera House
31 S. Main StreetEureka, Nevada 89316
775-237-6006