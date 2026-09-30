The Nevada State Old-Time Fiddlers' Contest is an annual two-day music competition held at the Eureka Opera House in Eureka, Nevada.

Friday Evening (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM): Features a "hot fiddle" contest, a twin fiddling exhibition, a judges' performance, and an open jam session.

Saturday: Doors open early in the morning, with the main competition divisions starting around 9:00 AM and running through the afternoon until final placements are announced.

