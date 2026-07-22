Nightz at Tahoe Opera

If you've ever said, "Opera just isn't my thing"...this concert was created for you.

Forget everything you think you know about opera.

This isn't one long opera in a language you don't understand. It's an evening filled with opera's greatest hits—breathtaking arias, powerful choruses, unforgettable duets, and beautiful orchestral music that has captivated audiences for centuries.

Join the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, under the direction of Maestro James Rawie, for an inspiring summer concert featuring music by Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, Bizet, and Massenet.

You'll hear many of opera's most beloved masterpieces, including selections from:

🎼 The Magic Flute

🎼 Turandot

🎼 The Barber of Seville

🎼 Rigoletto

🎼 Nabucco

🎼 La Traviata

🎼 Thaïs

The evening features acclaimed guest soloists, full orchestra, and chorus performing some of the most recognizable and emotionally stirring music ever written. Selections from The Magic Flute will even be performed in English, making this concert especially welcoming for first-time opera listeners.

One of the evening's highlights is Massenet's Meditation from Thaïs, performed by Concertmaster Kevin Matheson, along with Puccini's triumphant "Nessun dorma," Rossini's famous "Largo al factotum," Verdi's moving "Va, pensiero," and the joyful finale from La Traviata that will leave you smiling.

Whether you're a lifelong classical music lover or simply curious about opera, this is the perfect concert to discover why these masterpieces have inspired audiences for generations.

Performance Dates

📍 Carson City — July 29 • 7:00 PM

Boldrick Community Center

📍 Reno — July 31 • 7:00 PM

Bartley Ranch Amphitheater

📍 Reno — August 2 • 4:00 PM

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church

📍 Incline Village — August 4 • 7:00 PM

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church

🎟 Reserve your seats today and experience an unforgettable evening of music, passion, and inspiration.

Affordable Tickets for Everyone - Tahoe Philharmonic continues its tradition of keeping concerts accessible:

General Admission: $20 • Preferred Seating: $40/35 Senior or youth under 23 • Premium Seating: $50/ $45 senior or youth under 23 • Front Row Seating: $100 • Youth under age 23: Free in General Admission

Event made possible through the generosity of the Carol Franc Buck Foundation