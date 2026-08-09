Join us for Northern Nevada Pride 2026!

Saturday, September 12 DOWNTOWN Reno, NV Proudly presented by Anthem

CommUNITY Pride Parade @ 10am

DOWNTOWN Reno - Virginia Street From the Arch to the Bridge

$FREE for all to watch and attend!

Pride Festival

DOWNTOWN Reno - Wingfield Park 11am - 7pm

$5 entry fee at the gates $10 pre-purchased tickets (skip the lines) FREE for folks under 18 and for all volunteers! Pre-sale tickets and VIP experience tickets are available on our website!

Sponsor, Volunteer, Vendor, and Parade information on our website! www.NorthernNevadaPride.org

Northern Nevada Pride is produced by and supports the efforts of Our Center , a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Our Center is working to establish and maintain a safe, empowering, and supportive center in Northern Nevada that addresses advocacy, education and services.