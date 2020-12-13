Panto! A GLM Original Work
Panto! A GLM Original Work
Panto!
A GLM Orignal Work
December 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, & 19 @ 7:30pm
December 13 & 20 @ 2pm
*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance
**denotes talk-back performance
†denotes scheduled U/S performance
approx. run time of
Directed by: Joe Atack
A GLM Original Work. A pantomime (or "panto") is a boisterous, interactive musical comedy stage production, typically based on a classic fairy tale. Famous for pop-culture references, slapstick comedy, and audience participation, it is designed for all ages, featuring jokes for both children and adults.
CAST
Amanda Fannin - Writer/Performer
Ashley Atack - Writer/Performer
Chris Daniels - Writer/Performer
Moira Laughlin- Writer/Performer
Rhiannon Box - Writer/Performer
Ruby Quezada - Writer/Performer
Sadie Hart- Writer/Performer
Spence Logan- Writer/Performer
Owen Bryant - Writer/Performer
CREW
Stage Manager: Leif Aucoin
Asst. Stage Manager: Ru Cole
Production Manager: Jordan Cowan
Production Designer: Chad Sweet
Intimacy Director: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo
Costume Design: Lyndsey Langsdale
Hair & Make-Up Design: Morgan Nott
“Patno!” is presented by arrangement with the playwrights.