Panto!

A GLM Orignal Work

December 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, & 19 @ 7:30pm

December 13 & 20 @ 2pm

*denotes PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH performance

**denotes talk-back performance

†denotes scheduled U/S performance

approx. run time of

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Directed by: Joe Atack

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A GLM Original Work. A pantomime (or "panto") is a boisterous, interactive musical comedy stage production, typically based on a classic fairy tale. Famous for pop-culture references, slapstick comedy, and audience participation, it is designed for all ages, featuring jokes for both children and adults.

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CAST

Amanda Fannin - Writer/Performer

Ashley Atack - Writer/Performer

Chris Daniels - Writer/Performer

Moira Laughlin- Writer/Performer

Rhiannon Box - Writer/Performer

Ruby Quezada - Writer/Performer

Sadie Hart- Writer/Performer

Spence Logan- Writer/Performer

Owen Bryant - Writer/Performer

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CREW

Stage Manager: Leif Aucoin

Asst. Stage Manager: Ru Cole

Production Manager: Jordan Cowan

Production Designer: Chad Sweet

Intimacy Director: Evelyn Mejia Ronquillo

Costume Design: Lyndsey Langsdale

Hair & Make-Up Design: Morgan Nott

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“Patno!” is presented by arrangement with the playwrights.