Peanutcracker: The story in a nutshell Peanutcracker is a shorter, 45-minute narrated version of The Nutcracker that is designed for families with younger children to introduce them to the wonderful world of ballet and the traditional holiday ballet, The Nutcracker. The shortened ballet with its glowing Christmas tree, the Rat King's battle scene, Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy and animated narration has proven to be very popular with audiences of every age. This year's performance will feature Sierra Nevada Ballet's company of professional dancers and over 40 local children who will perform live on stage for this 'must-not-miss' holiday event.