Peanutcracker: The story in a nutshell - Pioneer Center
Peanutcracker: The story in a nutshell - Pioneer Center
Peanutcracker: The story in a nutshell Peanutcracker is a shorter, 45-minute narrated version of The Nutcracker that is designed for families with younger children to introduce them to the wonderful world of ballet and the traditional holiday ballet, The Nutcracker. The shortened ballet with its glowing Christmas tree, the Rat King's battle scene, Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy and animated narration has proven to be very popular with audiences of every age. This year's performance will feature Sierra Nevada Ballet's company of professional dancers and over 40 local children who will perform live on stage for this 'must-not-miss' holiday event.
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
$14.50 - $25.88
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
100 South Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89501
7754341050
info@avaballet.com