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Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents "Home for the Holidays"

Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents "Home for the Holidays"

Swing into the sounds of the season as the Reno Jazz Orchestra presents “Home for the Holidays – Part II performing classic holiday favorites to reimagined harmonies all with a Big Band twist that will leave you feeling merry and bright!

Adding to the festivities, the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open the show with three of the region’s most popular vocalists, Cami Thompson, Dale Head and David Hayes, joining the big band Orchestra on stage. All combined, this concert is an ideal family outing for all to enjoy this holiday season.

Get your tickets now at RenoJazzOrchestra.org for this festive performance on December 13 at 2:00 pm at the University of Nevada, Reno, Nightingale Concert Hall. Come early to experience a "Pre-concert Chat" with Music Director Dr. Greg Johnson and guests.

Church Fine Arts, Nightingale Concert Hall
$10 - $60
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Reno Jazz Orchestra
775-372-6160
info@renojazzorchestra.org
https://renojazzorchestra.org/

Artist Group Info

Reno Jazz Orchestar
info@renojazzorchestra.org
www.renojazzorchestra.org
Church Fine Arts, Nightingale Concert Hall
1335 N Virginia St
Reno, Nevada 89512
(775) 784-4278
music@unr.edu
https://www.unr.edu/music/about/nightingale-concert-hall