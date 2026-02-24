Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive at Columbia Bank & Nevada Chapter AGC

Help provide new clothing and everyday essentials for children entering foster care across Northern Nevada.

Columbia Bank, the Nevada Chapter AGC and the Reno Rodeo Foundation are working together to collect new, unused clothing, socks, shoes, school supplies and hygiene products through December 31, 2026.

Community members and local businesses are welcome to contribute. Donations can be dropped off during each location’s regular business hours at:

• Columbia Bank – Moana Branch: 3490 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502

• Columbia Bank – Northwest Reno Branch: 1680 Robb Drive, Reno, NV 89523

• Columbia Bank – Incline Village Branch: 910 Tahoe Boulevard, Suite 101, Incline Village, NV 89451

• Nevada Chapter AGC Office: 5400 Mill Street, Reno, NV 89502

Please bring only new, unused items. Collection locations are subject to holiday closures.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation serves children and young adults across 14 Northern Nevada counties through its Denim Drive, Scholarships, Rodeo Wish and Reading Rooms programs.

Learn more at RenoRodeoFoundation.org.