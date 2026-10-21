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ROLL YOUR BONES: A Halloween Extravaganza at Reno Public Market

ROLL YOUR BONES: A Halloween Extravaganza at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Oct 31, 2026, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
This Halloween, Reno Public Market invites the strange, the stylish and the delightfully macabre to Roll Your Bones, a night of Halloween revelry, DJ’s, live music, Gothic line dancing, costume contests, and steampunk spectacle from 7 to 11 pm, Saturday, October 31.
Featuring San Francisco’s eclectic live band Junk Parlor, Gothic line dancing and instruction with Olivia Reynolds, everyone’s favorite DJ and radio personality, Mo Ayala, spinning tracks to keep the dance floor moving, plus costume contests and giveaways, Roll Your Bones promises a Halloween celebration unlike any other.
Guests are encouraged to embrace the dark side and come in costume. Whether it be imaginative Halloween get ups, steampunk-inspired fashion, Victorian-era flair, Gothic glamour, or spooky Western wear. All are welcome
Junk Parlor brings its distinctive sound from San Francisco, adding a live-music centerpiece to an evening that blends alternative culture, vintage aesthetics and offbeat entertainment. Mo Ayala opens the night spinning all your favorite Halloween tracks. We’ll keep the energy going with Gothic line dancing from Olivia Reynolds as she invites guests to take to the floor and put their own dark spin on a classic Western tradition.
This event is free and family friendly. Costumes and creativity are encouraged, with prizes and giveaways adding to the excitement. Halloween revelers, line dancers, steampunk enthusiasts and Goth music fans will all find something to fit their fancy , Roll Your Bones offers a welcoming gathering for anyone ready to celebrate the season in unique style.
Reno Public Market, Reno’s community gathering place for food, entertainment and local experiences, provides the setting for this one-night celebration of music, costumes and alternative culture.
So dust off your boots, wind up your clockwork accessories and prepare to dance with the spirits.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/roll-your-bones-a-halloween-extravaganza

Reno Public Market
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com