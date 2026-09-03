Roots Music Masters Presents Matt The Electrician in Concert

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026

7 PM, doors at 6 PM

Where: Silver City Schoolhouse, 385 High Street, Silver City, NV

How much? $25 suggested donation at the door – no one will be turned away

RSVP: email evangeline@evangelinepresents.com

Space is limited! Please RSVP!

Web: www.silvercitynevada.com

https://matttheelectrician.com

Video: https://youtu.be/ORyMpzp9jf4?si=0EJcWzFvwXOKGVQA

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DXLCT8fLnOI

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/N6S7Xgtzj6M

The Silver City Preservation Society presents the first concert in the 2026/2027 Roots Music Masters Concert Series featuring Texas folk-pop songwriter Matt the Electrician on September 19 at the historic Silver City Schoolhouse.

About Matt the Electrician’s live shows, music writer Denis Cook says, “Matt flows from story to song to stories within songs to spontaneous moments with the crow with the supreme showmanship and undeniable raw talent of Todd Snider and Robyn Hitchcock. Matt is a modern equivalent to prime Louden Wainwright III and John Gorka with the tale spinning gifts of Spalding Grey, rolled into a tattoo adorned, soft spoken package.”

Matt the Electrician is Matthew Sever, a quirky, sincere folk/pop singer-songwriter based in Austin Texas. He has self-released 11 studio albums and two live albums since 1998. He released a two-song vinyl 45 album in March of 2026 called “Let’s Play Two.” Matt’s songs have been featured on network TV shows and in feature length films.

Matt the Electrician regularly tours across the U.S., Canada, Western Europe and Japan. He has recently performed at notable music festivals, Hardly-strictly Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, Kerrville Folk Festival and Tondr Folk Festival in Denmark.

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The Roots Music Masters series is carefully curated to present the finest songwriters and musicians. They are decorated and distinguished but you might only rarely, if ever, get a chance to see them at another venue in Northern Nevada. The series offers the audience a unique and intimate listening experience in a beautiful, and historic venue. It is designed to elevate songwriting and bring world class artists to Northern Nevada’s small Comstock communities and invite people from all over the region to experience the magic.

The Silver City Schoolhouse is a historic one-room schoolhouse. It functioned as a school from 1868-1958. It opened during the Gold Rush when several thousand people lived in Silver City. After it closed in 1958 it became the firehouse and community center. The building burned in 2004 and was rebuilt over the next several years, using as much original material as could be salvaged from the fire. The Silver City Volunteer Fire Department got their own firehouse building and today the Schoolhouse functions once again as a community center, next to the beautiful Silver City Park. The building is used for community meetings, town events, parties, art shows, classes, community art projects, coffee houses, lectures, book readings and signings and much more. It also boasts a small but beautiful library.

The Silver City Preservation Society (SCPS), a 501c3 nonprofit was recently formed to manage the Schoolhouse building and develop community programs and art and culture programming. Proceeds from the bar and bake sale benefit the SCPS.