Thinking about a career in sales? Join LegalMatch for a casual Sales Career Open House at our downtown Reno office, across from Greater Nevada Field. Learn about sales career opportunities, tour the office and meet the people behind LegalMatch, with complimentary pizza and refreshments. Thursday, Dec 10, 4:00-7:00 PM. Bring your resume. RSVP encouraged, walk-ins welcome: https://luma.com/wb1p0fjd