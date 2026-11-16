Sales Career Open House at LegalMatch Reno
Sales Career Open House at LegalMatch Reno
Thinking about a career in sales? Join LegalMatch for a casual Sales Career Open House at our downtown Reno office, across from Greater Nevada Field. Learn about sales career opportunities, tour the office and meet the people behind LegalMatch, with complimentary pizza and refreshments. Thursday, Dec 10, 4:00-7:00 PM. Bring your resume. RSVP encouraged, walk-ins welcome: https://luma.com/wb1p0fjd
LegalMatch Reno
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
LegalMatch
775-285-7797
8xt3at1s@mail.grokbot.com
LegalMatch Reno
300 E. 2nd St. Unit 1410Reno, Nevada 89501