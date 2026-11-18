Santa Paws is coming to town, and your holiday photos could use a little more fur and a whole lot more cuteness!

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for our annual Santa Paws celebration on Saturday, December 5, at the SPCA-NN Thrift Store. Bring your healthy, friendly dog or cat for a FREE festive photo with Santa Paws, captured by one of our talented volunteer photographers.

Saturday, December 5 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

SPCA of Northern Nevada Thrift Store

75 E. Moana Lane, Reno, NV

After your photo, stick around for even more holiday cheer! Kids can write a letter to Santa or send a special holiday wish to one of our adoptable pets, guests can test their guessing skills in our Count the Chocolate Kisses Contest for a chance to win a $50 SPCA Thrift Store gift card, and shoppers can hunt for unique gifts, festive finds, and gently loved treasures throughout the store.

And because every purchase at the SPCA-NN Thrift Store helps support our lifesaving work, even a little holiday shopping can make the season brighter for homeless pets in our community.

Come for the photos, stay for the holiday fun, and help make the season brighter for pets in need! Learn more at SPCANEVADA.ORG.