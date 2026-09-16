Science, Friendship, and Scandal: The Half Life Of Marie Curie Opens Brüka Theatre's 34th Season

THE HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

Performance Information:

Venue: Brüka Theatre, 99 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV

Run Dates: October 9 – October 30, 2026

THE HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

WRITTEN BY LAUREN GUNDERSON DIRECTED BY STACEY SPAIN

- FEMALE RESILIENCE, SCIENTIFIC BRILLIANCE, & THE POWER OF DEEP FRIENDSHIP

October 9, 10, 14(A), 15, 16, 17, 20 (Tuesday Oct. 20 - Women In Science Night), 21, 22, 28, 29, 30

SUN Matinees: Oct 11 & 18*

TICKET PRICES

Senior/Student/Military $26 General Tickets $30 All Tickets $35 at the Door

(A) = Artist Night $17 All Tickets *Followed by a talk-back with the company

Ticket Link - The Half Life Of Marie Curie

Individual tickets for The Half Life Of Marie Curie are on sale now. Season Ticket Holders may reserve NOW.

Brüka Theatre launches its 34th season with Lauren Gunderson's compelling historical drama, THE HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE. In 1911, Marie Curie won her second Nobel Prize but was hounded by a scandalous affair. Seeking refuge, she finds solace in the seaside home of fellow scientist Hertha Ayrton. Directed by Stacey Spain, this powerful story reveals the resilient friendship between two brilliant women navigating triumph, adversity, and public scrutiny. Spain’s production embraces magical realism through a heightened language of movement along with evocative light and sound which allow memory, science, and emotion to break through the boundaries of the natural world and transform the stage around these two remarkable women. The Half Life Of Marie Curie runs from October 9 to October 30, 2026.

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW: In the summer of 1912, Marie Curie was at the height of her scientific career, yet facing intense media exposure and personal turmoil. The Half Life Of Marie Curie celebrates the power of female camaraderie, intellectual partnership, and perseverance in the face of daunting societal expectations.

Embodying this year’s theme, "SPIRIT," The Half Life Of Marie Curie sets the tone for a charged 34th season driven by resilience, passion, and intellectual courage. Gunderson’s drama captures the daring ethos of Brüka’s raw, authentic, and cutting-edge style as we embrace the human spirit. Alongside our mainstage productions, our Studio 44 space will foster this community spirit through workshops, our theatrical bookstore, and a vibrant conversational box office hub.

At the core of this season lies our defining theme, "SPIRIT"—a force perfectly embodied by The Half Life Of Marie Curie through its portrayal of relentless perseverance, intellectual brilliance, and unbreakable female camaraderie. Season Tickets are on sale: soon. Additionally, our Studio 44 space will host workshops, community opportunities, house our theatrical bookstore, and serve as a conversational box office hub.

TICKET INFORMATION

Artist Night Night Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive a discount of our regularly priced tickets. Opening Night ticket holders are invited to a post show reception and an opportunity to meet the artists. Ticket prices reflect some of the additional costs. Season Tickets are available online @ https://brukatheatre.simpletix.com/ (Under - Memberships) or call the box office @ 775-323-3221 or email: boxofficebruka@gmail.com

RESERVATIONS are available in person through the Brüka Box Office (775) 323-3221, online at www.bruka.org or at our new Brüka Studio 44 located next door to Bruka on First Street at 44 W. First St. Our box office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 5:15 PM - 7:00 PM. We are closed on most holidays. Our 2026/2027 Season Tickets are on sale beginning September 14, 2026. Individual tickets go on sale the Monday after the previous show closes. Check us out at www.bruka.org.

All Brüka mainstage evening shows begin at 7:30 PM. Matinees begin at 2:00 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain time. There is NO late seating and all ticket sales are final.

PARKING

We suggest convenient parking in the Court Street parking lot across from The Pioneer Theater and walking across the new Virginia Street Bridge to Brüka, FREE after 5:00 PM and all day Saturday and Sundays. We also validate parking at the Parking Gallery on First and Sierra Street.

LOCATION Brüka Theatre is located at 99 N. Virginia Street at the corner of First and Virginia Streets in downtown Reno next to the Virginia Street Bridge.

ABOUT BRÜKA THEATRE Spirit is the theme as Brüka Theatre celebrates its 34th season of live theatre in the heart of downtown Reno. Since its founding in 1992, Brüka has been recognized as an artistic leader for its innovative, raw, and authentic style, featuring exceptionally talented artists and an acclaimed Theatre for Children touring series. At its core, Brüka is committed to re-investigating classic plays and developing new works within its Artistic Collective—a group with members who have won numerous state and local awards, including TEN local best actor honors. Brüka, a non-equity, small, not-for-profit constituent of the national TCG, was named “Best Theatre Company” by Reno News and Review for twenty-one years. Join our community and sign up for our newsletter at www.bruka.org.