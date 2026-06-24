She-Rock: Ladies of the 80's for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 12, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

She-Rock, Ladies of the Eighties is a band that pays tribute to Tina Turner and 1980s rock divas she inspired. She-Rock is made up of a powerful rock band, and an all star group of five ladies, performing the hits in the personas of the Pretenders, the Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, Cher, Heart, Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner, live and full of energy, like they did in the 80s. Not only does the audience want to dance to this band, but they like to join in on the singing and are encouraged to wear their best 80s rock & roll costumes, as the She-Rock ladies provide an ever-changing fashion landscape.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/she-rock-ladies-of-the-80s-for-artown

