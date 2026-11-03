She-Rock LIVE at Reno Public Market!

Time & Location

Nov 21, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Come join us for a night of neon, rockin-big hair, and fantastic music to pay tribute to our wonderful ladies of the eighties! Created in 2023, motivated by the passing and magic of Tina Turner, She-Rock pays tribute to rock divas of the 1980s.

She-Rock is made up of a powerful rock band, and an all star group of five ladies, performing the hits in the personas of the Pretenders, the Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, Cher, Heart, Stevie Nicks and Tina Turner, live and full of energy, like they did in the 80s. Not only does the audience want to dance to this band, but they like to join in on the singing and are encouraged to wear their best 80s rock & roll costumes, as the She-Rock ladies provide an ever-changing fashion landscape.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/she-rock-live-at-rpm-4