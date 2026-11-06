SIAMSA - A CELTIC CHRISTMAS
SIAMSA - A CELTIC CHRISTMAS
Shamrock Productions presents "SIAMSA - A Celtic Christmas" with two exhilarating shows, 2:00p and 8:00pm December 19th at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts in Reno. SIAMSA is a holiday musical for the entire family, featuring World Irish Dance Champions, Tony-award winner Trent Kowalik, world-renowned musicians, and an outstanding cast of Irish dancers, singers, and actors. Tickets are available at the Pioneer Center Box Office or www.pioneercenter.com 775-434-1050
The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
$56-$94
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Shamrock Productions
775-544-4656
Amanda-dancing@hotmail.com
The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts
100 South Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89521
7754341050
boxoffice@pioneercenter.com