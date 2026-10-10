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Sierra Watercolor Society presents art demonstration by Kathleen Giles

Sierra Watercolor Society presents art demonstration by Kathleen Giles

Guest watercolor artist Kathleen Giles will be sharing her artistry--creating realism in watercolor--with SWS members and the public. Appropriate for people of all ages and abilities. Come early to get a good seat and meet local watercolor artist members of Sierra Watercolor Society. Free.

Makers Paradise Classroom, Reno Public Market
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Watercolor Society
775-882-8135
tarnished@sbcglobal.net
https://www.sierrawatercolorsociety.com

Artist Group Info

Kathleen Giles
www.kgilesstudio.com
Makers Paradise Classroom, Reno Public Market
299 Plumb Lane, Ste. 155 (back entrance off Casazza Drive)
Reno, Nevada 89502
www.renopublicmarket.com