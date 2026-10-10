Sierra Watercolor Society presents art demonstration by Kathleen Giles
Sierra Watercolor Society presents art demonstration by Kathleen Giles
Guest watercolor artist Kathleen Giles will be sharing her artistry--creating realism in watercolor--with SWS members and the public. Appropriate for people of all ages and abilities. Come early to get a good seat and meet local watercolor artist members of Sierra Watercolor Society. Free.
Makers Paradise Classroom, Reno Public Market
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Watercolor Society
775-882-8135
tarnished@sbcglobal.net
Artist Group Info
Kathleen Giles
Makers Paradise Classroom, Reno Public Market
299 Plumb Lane, Ste. 155 (back entrance off Casazza Drive)Reno, Nevada 89502