What happens when music, art, food, and connection come together in one unforgettable evening?

Join us for the inaugural Sips & Sounds, an immersive fundraising experience unlike any event you've been to before.

Wander through a series of interactive spaces where you'll discover music, creativity, and connection in unexpected ways. Along the way, enjoy curated beverages, delicious bites by Reno Recipes and some fun surprises.

Feel like listening? You can sit back, relax and enjoy live music from fabulous local musicians.

Feel like singing? Bring your favorite song choices and join our jukebox sing-along. Sweet Caroline anyone?

Feel like dancing? We will have a dance space with people from our dance classes who would LOVE to dance with you!

That is just a few of the spaces you will encounter in this interactive, choose-your-own-adventure style event.

Most importantly, every ticket purchased helps support our scholarship fund, ensuring that no one is ever turned away because of financial circumstances.

Come feed your senses, nourish your soul, and help make music therapy accessible to all.