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Sky Tavern

Sky Tavern

Kick off winter at SKI SWAP! We’re returning to Reno for 2026 at 4813 Kietzke Lane.
NOV 20 5:00PM- 9:00PM
NOV 21 9:00AM- 3:00PM

Drop off your used winter gear to make someone’s dreams come true, or shop new and used gear at great prices.

What is it?

Shop a selection of winter gear, including skis, snowboards, boots, apparel, helmets, and accessories. Discover new, unsold items from previous seasons alongside gently used gear.

Have winter gear you want to sell? Bring your items to Ski Swap!

Drop-Off Dates Coming Soon.

You'll tag your items for sale. If your gear sells, Sky Tavern retains 19% as a fundraiser, and you keep the rest! Note: Skis and bindings older than 10 years will be sold as art projects only. (Unsold items must be picked up on Sunday, November 22).

Sky Tavern Ski Swap
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Sky Tavern
7753235125
Infos@skytavern.com
Sky Tavern
Sky Tavern Ski Swap
4813 Kietzke Lane
Reno, Nevada 89509
7753235125
info@skytavern.com
https://www.skytavern.org/ski-swap-2023