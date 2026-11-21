Spend Small Business Saturday with us at The Village at Rancharrah. We're bringing our neighbors together for a holiday Sip + Shop, an afternoon of small pours, special offers and unhurried holiday shopping.

Check in at The Waste Less Shop to pick up your reusable mug and passport, then wander the Village for a holiday drink at each participating business. Get your passport stamped at every stop and bring it back to TWLS to enter our prize drawing.

When: Saturday, November 28, 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Check in at The Waste Less Shop, The Village at Rancharrah, Reno.

Tickets: $20 per ticket or 4 tickets for $75. Includes a reusable mug to keep and small pours at participating businesses.

Participating businesses: Seren Perenn Grocery, Armando + Sons, Dorindas Chocolates + Rolled Mountain Creamery, Elixir Juice Bar and Sunday Pilates.

Good to know: Non-alcoholic options available. Alcoholic pours are for guests 21+ with valid ID; wristbands provided at check-in. Bring your mug back for mug-holder discounts at our December Saturday Sip + Shops.