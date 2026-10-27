SPCA-NN Thirft Store Meet & Greet
SPCA-NN Thirft Store Meet & Greet
Looking for a fun way to give back to your community and help pets in need? We’d love to meet you!
Join us for a Thrift Store Volunteer Meet & Greet to learn how you can get involved. Meet the team, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and learn how your time helps support homeless pets in Northern Nevada.
Curious about volunteering but not quite ready to commit? No worries! Stop by, ask questions, and see if it’s the right fit for you. Feel free to bring along a friend who might be interested, too!
SPCA of Norther Nevada Thrift Store
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SPCA of Northern Nevada
775-324-7773
sydneyd@spcanevada.org
SPCA of Norther Nevada Thrift Store
75 E. Moana Ln.Reno, Nevada 89502
775-324-7773