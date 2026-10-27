SPCA-NN Thirft Store Meet & Greet

Looking for a fun way to give back to your community and help pets in need? We’d love to meet you!

Join us for a Thrift Store Volunteer Meet & Greet to learn how you can get involved. Meet the team, take a behind-the-scenes tour, and learn how your time helps support homeless pets in Northern Nevada.

Curious about volunteering but not quite ready to commit? No worries! Stop by, ask questions, and see if it’s the right fit for you. Feel free to bring along a friend who might be interested, too!