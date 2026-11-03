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State of the Riverbank Walk

State of the Riverbank Walk

Join Iris Jehle-Peppard, One Truckee River’s Executive Director, for a walk along the Truckee River Path. Together, we’ll observe and document the state of the river while learning about regional coordinated vegetation management efforts.

As we stroll along the Truckee, we’ll note the plant species we find – and talk about why they matter so much for wildlife, residents, and visitors. We’ll share an update on One Truckee River's riverbank repair projects along each of these key stretches of the waterway, as it flows through the heart of our community. As we explore, we’ll discover more about local efforts to improve the Truckee River Corridor.

Sign up at onetruckeeriver.org/events

Wingfield Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

One Truckee River
(408) 221-8715
urbanecologysolutions@gmail.com
https://www.onetruckeeriver.org/
Wingfield Park
2 South Arlington Avenune
Reno, Nevada 89501
7758562000