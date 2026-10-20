Ghosts, ghouls and goblins of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat their way through The Discovery on Saturday, Oct. 24, for the museum’s 15th annual Halloween Trick or Treat.

Visitors can come in costume and move from gallery to gallery, collecting treats among spooky decorations. The museum’s hands-on exhibits stay open the whole time, so the day mixes Halloween with science.

What: The Discovery’s 15th Annual Halloween Trick or Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Members only: 10 a.m. to noon

General admission: noon to 5 p.m.

Where: The Discovery, Reno

Cost: $4 for members and $5 for nonmembers, all ages

Good to know: Guests should bring their own bag. Costumes with masks or weapons of any kind are not allowed, but face paint is fine.

