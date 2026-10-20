The Discovery’s 15th Annual Halloween Trick or Treat
The Discovery’s 15th Annual Halloween Trick or Treat
Ghosts, ghouls and goblins of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat their way through The Discovery on Saturday, Oct. 24, for the museum’s 15th annual Halloween Trick or Treat.
Visitors can come in costume and move from gallery to gallery, collecting treats among spooky decorations. The museum’s hands-on exhibits stay open the whole time, so the day mixes Halloween with science.
What: The Discovery’s 15th Annual Halloween Trick or Treat
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Members only: 10 a.m. to noon
General admission: noon to 5 p.m.
Where: The Discovery, Reno
Cost: $4 for members and $5 for nonmembers, all ages
Good to know: Guests should bring their own bag. Costumes with masks or weapons of any kind are not allowed, but face paint is fine.
The Discovery
$4-$5
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Discovery
775-786-1000
info@nvdm.org
Artist Group Info
parker.samuelson@kps3.com