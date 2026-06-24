The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 15, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band plays dance and listening music mostly from the 40's and 50's. Come and enjoy ballroom and line dancing at its best.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-grumpy-old-men-dance-band-for-artown