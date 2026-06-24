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The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band for Artown at Reno Public Market

The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Jul 15, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band plays dance and listening music mostly from the 40's and 50's. Come and enjoy ballroom and line dancing at its best.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-grumpy-old-men-dance-band-for-artown

Reno Public Market
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com