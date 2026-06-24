The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band for Artown at Reno Public Market
The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band for Artown at Reno Public Market
Time & Location
Jul 15, 2026, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA
About the Event
The Grumpy Old Men Dance Band plays dance and listening music mostly from the 40's and 50's. Come and enjoy ballroom and line dancing at its best.
This is an Artown 2026 event.
Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/the-grumpy-old-men-dance-band-for-artown
Reno Public Market
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb LnReno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com