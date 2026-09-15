October 6: From Wild to Home: How Cats & Dogs Became Our Companions

Ever wonder how cats and dogs went from their wild ancestors to sharing our homes, couches, and lives?

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for **The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship**, a FREE community seminar series presented by Certified Animal Behaviorist **Kelley Bollen, MS, CABC**.

During this session, Kelley will explore the fascinating history of cats and dogs, including domestication, the incredible ways they experience the world, and how our relationships with them have evolved over time.

**Tuesday, October 6 | 6–8 p.m.**

SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center

4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno, NV 89512

This seminar is **FREE and open to the community**, with no registration required. Attend one session or join us for all four! Donations are encouraged and help support SPCA of Northern Nevada’s lifesaving work. Please leave your pets comfortably at home.