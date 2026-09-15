October 13: Why Does My Dog DO That?!

Why does your dog bark at the window, jump when guests arrive, pull on walks, or do that one incredibly specific thing you just cannot figure out?

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for **The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship**, a FREE community seminar series presented by Certified Animal Behaviorist **Kelley Bollen, MS, CABC**.

This week is all about **dog behavior**. Kelley will take a closer look at why dogs do what they do, helping pet guardians better understand the motivations behind common canine behaviors and what our dogs may be trying to communicate.

**Tuesday, October 13 | 6–8 p.m.**

SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center

4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno, NV 89512

This seminar is **FREE and open to the community**, with no registration required. Attend one session or join us for all four! Donations are encouraged and help support SPCA of Northern Nevada’s lifesaving work. Please leave your pets comfortably at home.