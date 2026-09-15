October 20: Why Does My Cat DO That?!

Cats can be mysterious—but their behavior usually isn't as random as it seems!

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for **The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship**, a FREE community seminar series presented by Certified Animal Behaviorist **Kelley Bollen, MS, CABC**.

During this session, Kelley will dive into **cat behavior**, helping attendees better understand why cats behave the way they do, what their behaviors can tell us, and how learning to see the world from a cat's perspective can strengthen the relationship we share with them.

**Tuesday, October 20 | 6–8 p.m.**

SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center

4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno, NV 89512

This seminar is **FREE and open to the community**, with no registration required. Attend one session or join us for all four! Donations are encouraged and help support SPCA of Northern Nevada’s lifesaving work. Please leave your pets comfortably at home.