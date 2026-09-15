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The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship

The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship

October 27: From Wags to Warnings: Dog Body Language & Safety

A wagging tail doesn't always mean what you think it does.

Join SPCA of Northern Nevada for the final session of **The Truth About Cats & Dogs: Understanding Behavior, Communication, & Companionship**, a FREE community seminar series presented by Certified Animal Behaviorist **Kelley Bollen, MS, CABC**.

Kelley will explore **dog body language and safety**, helping attendees recognize the signals dogs use to communicate comfort, stress, uncertainty, and more. Learn how a better understanding of canine communication can help create safer, more positive interactions between dogs and people.

**Tuesday, October 27 | 6–8 p.m.**

SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center
4950 Spectrum Blvd., Reno, NV 89512

This seminar is **FREE and open to the community**, with no registration required. Attend one session or join us for all four! Donations are encouraged and help support SPCA of Northern Nevada’s lifesaving work. Please leave your pets comfortably at home.

SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
SPCA of Northern Nevada Adoption Center
4950 Spectrum Blvd.
Reno, Nevada 89512
7753247773
info@spcanevada.org
spcanevada.org