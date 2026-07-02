Then He Kissed Me: Hits of the Girl Group Era for Artown at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jul 31, 2026, 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Step back in time with Reno's favorite vintage vocal trio, the Retro Radio Dolls, as they bring the iconic female hits of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s to life! Featuring the unforgettable sounds of legendary girl groups like The Shirelles, The Cookies, The Dixie Cups, The Marvelettes, and The Angels, this lively show blends sweet harmonies, sparkling costumes, playful comedy, and vintage choreography for a feel-good trip down memory lane. From sock hops to Motown magic, the Retro Radio Dolls recreate the spirit of the golden age of girl groups—when the radio ruled and every song made you want to dance.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/then-he-kissed-me-hits-of-the-girl-group-era-for-artown