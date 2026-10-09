Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween celebration at Reno Public Market! Bring your little ghouls and goblins to the food hall for some delightful trick-or-treating. Stop at each vendor stall just like you would in your neighborhood!

As you explore, be sure to grab a bite from our vendors, sip on a spine-tingling drink from Honey Bar, and immerse yourself in the

spooktacular vibes.

We can't wait to share in the Halloween magic with you. This event is free and open to the public.

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Costume restrictions include:

-Costumes that include weapons of any kind

-Costumes that demean race, religion, nationality, disability, or gender

-Costumes depicting nudity

-Costumes referencing political figures or situations of any kind

Event Link Day 1 - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/friday-trick-or-treat-at-reno-public-market-1

