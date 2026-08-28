Trick or Treat at The Sticks
Trick or Treat at The Sticks
On Wednesday, October 30th, from 5–7:30 PM, Mari Chuy’s Midtown is transforming into your Halloween hotspot for Trick or Treat at the Sticks, and you don’t want to miss it! 🕸️🍬
✨ What you and the family can look forward to:
🎨 Face painting & Halloween games
🔮 Fortune telling
🍭 Treats for the kids
🎭 Costume contest with prizes
🛍️ Local vendors & family fun
🗺️ Trick-or-treat map adventure for the kiddos
👻 PLUS… our “Deadly Menu” will be available all day 🩸
Crafted just for the occasion, chillingly delicious eats & drinks that are scary good.
Costumes are highly encouraged (yes, adults too 😉). All ages welcome.
It’s going to be a frightfully fun evening of sweets, spooks, and sabor, Midtown style. 🧡
Mari Chuy's Midtown
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Mari Chuy's Midtown
764. South Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89501
(775) 322-6866