On Wednesday, October 30th, from 5–7:30 PM, Mari Chuy’s Midtown is transforming into your Halloween hotspot for Trick or Treat at the Sticks, and you don’t want to miss it! 🕸️🍬

✨ What you and the family can look forward to:

🎨 Face painting & Halloween games

🔮 Fortune telling

🍭 Treats for the kids

🎭 Costume contest with prizes

🛍️ Local vendors & family fun

🗺️ Trick-or-treat map adventure for the kiddos

👻 PLUS… our “Deadly Menu” will be available all day 🩸

Crafted just for the occasion, chillingly delicious eats & drinks that are scary good.

Costumes are highly encouraged (yes, adults too 😉). All ages welcome.

It’s going to be a frightfully fun evening of sweets, spooks, and sabor, Midtown style. 🧡

