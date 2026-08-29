Victorian Square The Hub: Grand Opening Festivities

Grand Opening Celebration

Join us for an exciting community event featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, delicious food trucks, private tours of The Hub, live DJs, refreshments, and a chance to connect with your Victorian Square neighbors.

COST: Free

WHEN: Friday, September 11 | 4 PM – 7 PM

WHERE: 1125 Avenue of the Oaks #181, Sparks, NV

The Hub office advances Quarry Capital's bold vision to transform Victorian Square into a vibrant, walkable, master-planned urban village in the heart of Sparks. Bringing together three distinct communities under one roof, The Hub offers prospective residents a unified lifestyle with more choices, amenities, and opportunities to find a home that fits their unique needs.

Over recent years, Victorian Square has grown significantly, adding more than 1,500 new housing units across diverse communities, alongside 60,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. Key developments include:

The Atrium: A modern six-story, mixed-use building featuring retail on the lower floors and 132 residences above. Residents enjoy open-concept layouts, private balconies, a rooftop deck with BBQs, 24/7 fitness facilities, and elegant community spaces. The Atrium opened in Fall 2020 and offers sky rooftop access with stunning views.

The Bridges: Comprising 194 studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, The Bridges provides flexible living options with an extensive amenity package. Highlights include elegant clubhouses, rooftop lounges, outdoor atriums, dog grooming stations,controlled parking, security features, and a 24/7 fitness center — the most modern package of its kind in Northern Nevada.

The Fountainhouse: 1+2, Opened in 2016, this community blends classic charm with contemporary urban living, offering 220 spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a fitness center, seasonal pool, pet-friendly facilities, and thoughtfully designed floor plans crafted for comfort and convenience.

Together, The Atrium, The Bridges, and Fountainhouse 1+2, communities form the cornerstone of Victorian Square’s ongoing revitalization, a vibrant neighborhood where historic charm seamlessly meets modern living. This unique blend creates an exceptional place to call home, where residents enjoy the best of both worlds.

Beyond these thoughtfully designed residential spaces, Victorian Square is further enhanced by exciting developments such as the renovation of the Galaxy Luxury 14-plex Theater and the $25 million transformation of The Nugget Casino Resort. These enhancements amplify the area’s appeal, combining historic Sparks character with contemporary entertainment, retail, and lifestyle options, all just steps away from your front door.

Discover Victorian Square: a neighborhood where city energy feels like home. The area boasts a lively mix of local restaurants, craft breweries, live entertainment venues, seasonal community events, and inviting public spaces that foster connection throughout the year.

Nearby must-visit attractions include:

Sparks Marina Park: Offering scenic walking trails, a variety of water activities, fishing spots, and breathtaking mountain views.

Nugget Casino Resort: A hub for gaming, dining, live shows, and exciting local events.

Shopping & Dining Hotspots: From Great Basin Brewing Co. and Anthony’s Chophouse to The Outlets at Legends, there’s something for every taste and style.

Whether you seek an energetic lifestyle rich with amenities and culture or a more peaceful community retreat, Victorian Square offers a neighborhood that’s both welcoming and worthwhile to explore and, most importantly, a place to truly call home.

For more information about The Hub and the grand opening event, please contact:

The Hub Office

1125 Avenue of the Oaks #181, Sparks, NV 89431

Phone: (775) 446-6626

Office Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM | Sat-Sun 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Visit The Hub Office at 1125 Avenue of the Oaks #181 to explore available homes and receive expert guidance tailored to your preferences.