Get your hands dirty planting native plants along the Truckee River, enhancing the efforts of the One Truckee River Workforce Program.

In March 2024, the One Truckee River Workforce Program began restoring the stretch of riverbank east of Downtown Reno. Enhance their work by spending a morning planting native trees and plants along the Truckee River! Enjoy getting your hands dirty while learning how trees like cottonwoods, willows and alders support the health of the river and its ecosystem. Your planting efforts will replace problematic invasive species like Tree of Heaven while creating healthy habitats for local wildlife and shade for our Northern Nevada community. We will also be spreading mulch to support soil health and maintain moisture for the future success of the plants.

Sign up at https://www.onetruckeeriver.org/volunteer-for-the-truckee-river