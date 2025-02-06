Get tickets for Purple Politics Nevada Live: Featuring Sen. Titus and Assemblywoman Roth

© 2025 KUNR
Published February 6, 2025 at 1:38 PM PST

Come join us for Purple Politics Nevada Live at the Brewery Arts Center on March 4!

Get your free tickets here!

Get ready to hear from Republican Minority Leader Sen. Robin Titus and Democratic Assemblywoman Erica Roth as they discuss the important issues facing Nevada Lawmakers this legislative session.

The forum will be moderated by KUNR's Lucia Starbuck, host of Purple Politics Nevada. It's co-sponosored by Sierra Nevada Forums and The Nevada Appeal.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Audience questions will be collected on index cards during the event.

This event was made possible by a generous grant provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to expand the coverage of state government in Nevada.
