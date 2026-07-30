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KUNR’s Kaleb Roedel receives IJA Best News Spot Award

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 9:53 AM PDT
Kaleb Roedel held his award at the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) Indigenous Media Awards Banquet on Friday, July 24, 2026.
Courtesy of Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb Roedel held his award at the Indigenous Journalists Association (IJA) Indigenous Media Awards Banquet on Friday, July 24, 2026.

KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau Reporter Kaleb Roedel has been awarded for Best News Spot in the 2026 Indigenous Journalists Association’s (IJA) annual media awards, recognizing outstanding coverage of Indigenous communities!

Congratulations to KUNR’s Kaleb Roedel on taking third place in the “Radio / Podcast – Best News Spot” category of IJA’s associate division.

The annual Indigenous Media Awards contest recognizes excellence in reporting by Indigenous and non-Indigenous journalists from across the globe. This year, IJA received 760 entries across 46 categories.

Roedel’s award-winning report explored the potential impacts on small, rural newsrooms following last year’s $1.1 billion rescission of federal funding for public media.
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KUNR Station news awardsMountain West News Bureau
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