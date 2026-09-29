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NPF’s Diagnosing the U.S. Healthcare System 2026 Fellowship

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:07 PM PDT
Courtesy of Lucia Starbuck

KUNR Public Radio’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck completed the National Press Foundation’s Diagnosing the U.S. Healthcare System 2026 Fellowship! 

Starbuck traveled to Washington, D.C. in late September and learned from public health experts. During several days of training, the program discussed AI in health care, how to track the Rural Health Transformation Program, and the history of social safety nets in the U.S.

“Being part of a small but mighty public radio station, I’m always eager to grow my skills through trainings like this and expand my perspective. I’m very interested in the intersections of health and politics, and now I have so many more story ideas I can’t wait to report for KUNR.”
Lucia Starbuck

Starbuck was one of 26 journalists from around the country selected for the health care fellowship designed to inspire story ideas and provide reliable sources.
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