National Bowling Stadium in Reno has a new mural

A crowd gathered for the unveiling of a new mural in downtown Reno off of University Way. The mural, on the front and sides of the National Bowling Stadium building, depicts bright colors, multiple silhouettes and bowling pins.

The city council commissioned the artwork as part of the renovations for the bowling stadium, in an agreement with the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and the United States Bowling Congress.

Artist Rafael Blanco, a 2013 graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, painted the mural. He began painting murals about nine years ago, when he entered the Circus Circus 24-hour mural marathon.

Interacting with passersby is a part of his mural-painting process, Blanco said.

“Everyday I get to talk to many different people. I have so many interactions. I get to deal with rich people, with homeless, and anything in between. I really love that because I really believe in unity and unifying no matter where you come from. (The mural) lives in the street and it’s for everyone,” he said.

The mural combines ideas of bowling with Reno’s diversity and the different silhouettes around the building are meant to be universal, Blanco said.

Although the mural was unveiled/officially dedicated on June 29, Blanco still has some work to do before the mural is completely done. He expected to have the mural done in another week.

Already, the mural has a big audience. The United States Bowling Congress Open Championships are happening at the stadium through July 24, and nearly 60,000 people visit the stadium annually.