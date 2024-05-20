Kin caregivers can now become licensed foster care providers in Nevada

The change will allow family members caring for a child to access the same financial resources from the state as traditional foster care providers. Becerra said the change will reduce barriers like the cost of caring for a child and will allow kids to stay with their loved ones.

“If you happen to be a grandparent, or an aunt or uncle, the system traditionally said, ‘Well, you’re family, of course, you’re going to take care of this child who’s in a troubled home.’ Some people could do that. For others, it would be a burden that’s unmanageable, given their income,” Becerra said.

The family member will need to meet safety and licensing requirements such as a background check and suitability assessment.

“What better than to place that child with someone they know, feel comfortable with, have a loving relationship,” Becerra said. “If that’s not made possible because of the financial or regulatory barriers, shame on us.”

According to a 2023 DHHS report, 43% of youth in foster care in Nevada are placed with relatives.