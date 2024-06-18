Meet Dr. Chad Kingsley: New District Health Officer for NNPH

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Kingsley is happy to return to his home state.

“It's been wonderful. I get to make an impact and help to work with the team here to make an impact on our community, and improve the lives of our citizens here in Reno, Sparks and Washoe,” Kingsley said.

Before taking his current role, Kingsley served as the public health director for Mohave County in Kingman, Arizona.

Prior to that, he worked with the Southern Nevada Health District for a decade. During his tenure there, he managed a salmonella outbreak and an active tuberculosis case, which led to the exposure of over 600 elementary-aged students.

His vision as a leader in public health is to prevent and promote. Improving financial sustainability is a critical step in increasing access to health care, he said.

“Public health is so much of a thankless role, you never get thanked for the mosquito bite that never happens. You never get thanked for, if you go out and eat and you never get sick, or anything. But that's our role, prevention, but also giving families longevity, and people to advance in their career and have healthy long lives,” Kingsley said.

Kingsley, who speaks Spanish, has a medical degree from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico and a master of business administration from Western Governors University.

Kingsley began his medical career in Mexico, an experience that provided valuable insights into diverse cultural barriers within healthcare. His commitment to serving underserved and tribal communities remains a top priority, he said.

“I loved my time in Mexico. I lived over seven years there during my medical career and education, and bringing that and really helping, on all parts with our community partners to understand the culture and those things that are important to those minorities that we have here and open collaboration and be trustworthy,” Kingsley said.

Kingsley is also looking forward to exploring northern Nevada and starting a new chapter with his family.

