The Great Reno Balloon Race implements green measures

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Apollo, the 12-person hot air balloon was filled with hot air before take-off in Reno, Nevada, on July 19, 2024.

As the sun appeared from behind the mountains lighting Rancho San Rafael Park, the giant yellow 12-person balloon towered as it was filled with cold and then hot air. It’s about six times larger than a regular hot air balloon.

Apollo smoothly floated and spun in the air. Pilot Sheldon Grauberger has spent about 4,300 hours in the air. He’s always loved balloons since he was a boy.

“I do this every day of my life, but it’s like the first time I do it, every time I do it,” Grauberger said.

Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony, the chair of the Nevada Commission on Tourism, said the free event attracts people from across the country. According to the event organizers, 40% of attendees travel from outside of the area, and the festival is estimated to contribute nearly $9 million to the local economy in 2024.

Despite a slight fear of heights, Anthony hopped into the wicker basket. Once back on the ground, he shared how his first flight went.

“I just kept looking straight,” Anthony said. “I didn’t look down, so I was okay.”

The Great Reno Balloon Race takes place from September 6-8. The public is also invited to watch the balloons take flight on September 5 as part of media day.

This year’s theme is “Women in Aviation,” and in new efforts to be more environmentally friendly, the event is switching to solar light towers and battery power sources for lighting instead of diesel generators.