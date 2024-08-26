Join KNCJ for the Biggest Little Concert Series with Ruth Lenz on Sept. 15

KNCJ 89.5 FM, KUNR Public Radio’s classical music and jazz station, invites you to the first-ever event in our Biggest Little Concert Series!

On Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m., KNCJ will feature a live performance of violinist Ruth Lenz, cellist John Lenz, and pianist James Winn at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Harlan O. & Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall. Tickets are on sale now for $20, or $5 for students.

These Sunday morning concerts, presented quarterly, will feature a combination of music performed by some of the Truckee Meadows’ finest musicians and casual conversation, both musical and personal. Inspired by the legendary, long-running public radio program Saint Paul Sunday, the Biggest Little Concert Series will be a showcase for local classical musicians.

The debut concert highlights violinist Ruth Lenz, concertmaster of the Reno Phil and the Reno Chamber Orchestra, regular performer at the Nevada Chamber Music Festival, and one of the area’s most familiar classical performers.

Lenz will open the concert with a virtuoso solo violin piece by Eugène Ysaÿe. After that, she will be joined by two other musicians, both of them also regulars with the Reno Phil and Reno Chamber Orchestra – her father John Lenz, playing both French horn and cello, and James Winn, professor at the University of Nevada, Reno. Together, they will perform music by Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák.

The conversation for the KNCJ Biggest Little Concert Series will be moderated by Chris Morrison, producer for KNCJ and KUNR Public Radio.

All proceeds from these concerts will benefit KNCJ. Support for these concerts has been provided by David Fenimore, former announcer at KUNR Public Radio and retired professor of English at the University of Nevada, Reno.